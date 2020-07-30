1/1
Sandra G. Crosslin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra G. Crosslin, 77, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Richard Crosslin; two daughters; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Sandra was a retired floral designer, loved to collect teddy bears, and working with her flowers in the garden. She will be loved and missed by many. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666, with a visitation to be held an hour prior. Her nephew, Butch Condon of Fayette, NC will be officiating. Entombment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved