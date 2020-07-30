Sandra G. Crosslin, 77, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Richard Crosslin; two daughters; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Sandra was a retired floral designer, loved to collect teddy bears, and working with her flowers in the garden. She will be loved and missed by many. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666, with a visitation to be held an hour prior. Her nephew, Butch Condon of Fayette, NC will be officiating. Entombment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.