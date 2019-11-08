Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Sandra Jean Washington Obituary
Sandra Jean Washington, 78, wife of the late Clifton Wahington and mother of Larry and Cassandra Washington, departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was a pillar in the Carver Gardens community. She retired from the Williamsburg-James City County school division after forty-two years of service as a bus driver.

A homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Washington may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2019
