Sandra Jean Washington, 78, wife of the late Clifton Wahington and mother of Larry and Cassandra Washington, departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was a pillar in the Carver Gardens community. She retired from the Williamsburg-James City County school division after forty-two years of service as a bus driver.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Washington may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2019