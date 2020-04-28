|
|
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Sandra Treolo, who died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born Sandra Kay Peters on June 17, 1941 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Donald and Virginia Peters. After graduating high school she went on to obtain her Registered Nurse degree from Presbyterian College in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In 1962 she married her high school sweetheart Paul Treolo. Their life in the military took them all over the world and on many adventures. She took her role as military wife very seriously and enjoyed all that it entailed. Together they had two daughters, Kelly Treolo and Kristina Treolo, both of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Sandra is survived by her husband and daughters, and her best friend and sister, Donita Goins. Also her grandsons Micheal Slayton and Tyler Slayton and niece Sherrie Goins and nephews, Roddy Goins and Kevin Goins and their families.
Her professional life included an extensive career in nursing which included working as Executive Director of a psychiatric facility for troubled youth in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was passionate about helping others and after moving to Williamsburg worked at Eastern State Hospital and also served as Guardian Ad Litem for children in need.
In service to her community of soldiers and their families, she served as Mayor of Hansa Allee housing area in Frankfurt Germany. She also served on several neighborhood committees in the community where she has resided since 1992.
Sandra had many hobbies and interests including golf, gardening, painting, playing piano and singing in the choir at Williamsburg Community Chapel. She had a lifetime love of dogs and horses.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned at some future date when it is safe for the many who loved her to gather.
Her final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2020