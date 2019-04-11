Sandra Keithley Johnson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2019. Sandra was born on Nov. 27, 1941, to Edythe and David Keithley. She was a graduate of Newport News High School. She was a homemaker to her husband and four children and later joined her husband working in their family business, Don's Jewelry, Inc. They retired in April 2000 when they closed the family business. Sandra served for more than 30 years at Calvary Baptist Church, Newport News as Nursery and Preschool Director and was a member of the Adult Choir. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William D. Johnson of Yorktown; son, William R. Johnson and wife, Patti of Charlottesville; daughters, Donna J. Blanchard and husband, Joseph of Yorktown, and Deborah J. Scott and husband, Mack of Chesapeake; son-in law David W. Rudloff of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Amber Swindle, Jennifer Moore, Stephanie Sensi, Courtney Johnson, Michael Rudloff, Brittany Roberts, Megan Blanchard, Andrew Blanchard, and Esi Blanchard; seven great grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jack Morgan; brothers, David Bud Keithley and wife Nadia of Newmanstown, PA and Tommy Keithley and wife Janet of Winchester, VA and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David Keithley, mother, Edythe Fowler, daughter, Karen J. Rudloff and sister Mariam Dee Morgan. Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, Va. The family will also have a visitation, Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Mill Swamp Baptist Church, 6329 Mill Swamp Rd., Ivor, VA 23866. The burial will be at Mill Swamp Cemetery following the service adjacent to the church. The family requests that donations be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, Newport News, VA or Riverside Hospital Hospice Unit, Newport News, VA. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary