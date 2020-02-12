Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
2515 Marshall Ave.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Foy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Foy Obituary
Sandra LaNette West Foy, 77, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 7, 2020. She now is reunited with her beloved husband June, parents Clarence and Evelyn Hobbs and her father Edward West.

A lifelong resident of Tidewater, Sandra attended Dunbar and Booker T. Washington Elementary Schools and was a 1961 graduate of Huntington High. She Attended North Carolina A&T State University where she met and married June Malcom Foy.

Loved ones left to cherish Sandra's legacy are her daughter, Lady Foy Savage (Thaddeus); son, June Michael Foy (Melanie); granddaughter, Danielle Canada (Joseph); grandsons, Trent Bryce Foy, Lance M. Foy, Derek L. Savage and Troy Williams; siblings, Cecile Coleman (Calvin), Sheila Price, Edward West (Marilyn), Michael West (Sara) and Sharon Harris; sisters in law, Queen Harris (Frank), Benita Foy (Carl), brother in law, Robert Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2515 Marshall Ave., Newport News with Reverend Terry Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -