|
|
Sandra LaNette West Foy, 77, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 7, 2020. She now is reunited with her beloved husband June, parents Clarence and Evelyn Hobbs and her father Edward West.
A lifelong resident of Tidewater, Sandra attended Dunbar and Booker T. Washington Elementary Schools and was a 1961 graduate of Huntington High. She Attended North Carolina A&T State University where she met and married June Malcom Foy.
Loved ones left to cherish Sandra's legacy are her daughter, Lady Foy Savage (Thaddeus); son, June Michael Foy (Melanie); granddaughter, Danielle Canada (Joseph); grandsons, Trent Bryce Foy, Lance M. Foy, Derek L. Savage and Troy Williams; siblings, Cecile Coleman (Calvin), Sheila Price, Edward West (Marilyn), Michael West (Sara) and Sharon Harris; sisters in law, Queen Harris (Frank), Benita Foy (Carl), brother in law, Robert Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2515 Marshall Ave., Newport News with Reverend Terry Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020