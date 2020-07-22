Sandra Lee (Sandy) Martin 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born October 28, 1942 in Frostburg, MD, Sandy was the daughter of James Barthol Miller and Mildred Wellings Miller.
Sandy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Red Hat Society. She was retired from Hampton City Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton "Lee" Martin; a daughter, Sherrie Lynn King; son, Christopher Lee Martin; granddaughters, Melissa Lynn King, Brittany Leigh Hesson and husband Tim, Brieanne Olivia Martin; and great-grandson, Zachary Tyler Hesson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-8 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.