The “Garrett Girls” of Dona, Robin and Buffy, send sincere condolences to Sandy’s family. When I (Buffy) saw Sandy at her mom’s funeral, I didn’t know Sandy had been ill. I am so sorry I can’t make any of the services. I just found out today and I am scheduled to work both days with no chance of getting coverage. And Dona and Rob both live in Florida. Please know that our absence doesn’t mean we care any less. Much love to the family. I know Sandy will be very missed by so many.

Buffy Garrett

