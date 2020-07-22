1/1
Sandra Lee (Sandy) Martin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee (Sandy) Martin 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born October 28, 1942 in Frostburg, MD, Sandy was the daughter of James Barthol Miller and Mildred Wellings Miller.

Sandy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Red Hat Society. She was retired from Hampton City Schools.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton "Lee" Martin; a daughter, Sherrie Lynn King; son, Christopher Lee Martin; granddaughters, Melissa Lynn King, Brittany Leigh Hesson and husband Tim, Brieanne Olivia Martin; and great-grandson, Zachary Tyler Hesson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-8 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
My life started with you and I’m not sure where it goes from here. You have always been here to guide me and my rock. I know you are much better now and I will do my best to be the person you raised me to be. Love you momma!
Sherrie Lynn
Daughter
July 22, 2020
The “Garrett Girls” of Dona, Robin and Buffy, send sincere condolences to Sandy’s family. When I (Buffy) saw Sandy at her mom’s funeral, I didn’t know Sandy had been ill. I am so sorry I can’t make any of the services. I just found out today and I am scheduled to work both days with no chance of getting coverage. And Dona and Rob both live in Florida. Please know that our absence doesn’t mean we care any less. Much love to the family. I know Sandy will be very missed by so many.
Buffy Garrett
Family
July 22, 2020
I was so sad to hear the loss of such a beautiful woman that blessed so many here on earth. Her smile was contagious and my dear friend Sherrie shares that same smile. I am proud to have meet Sandra through my friendship with her daughter Sherrie and I pray the family will find comfort in knowing she watches over them from Heaven
Dawn Henley
Friend
July 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved