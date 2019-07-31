|
|
Sandra Martin Henderson passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 and is now in Heaven with her Heavenly Father. Sandra was born on March 22, 1936 in Mobile, Alabama. Sandra has resided in Newport News since 1968.
Sandra is proceeded in death by her parents Mr. George F. Martin and Mrs. Lois Corley Martin, and brothers George and Ludlow Martin, and her former husband William H. Henderson, Sr..
Sandra is survived by her sister Cynthia Miller, and her son William H. Henderson, Jr., a Newport News resident, her niece Dee Bowman and nephews Chris and David Miller.
Sandra's greatest joy was spending time with her family, reading, and travelling. She loved her three grandchildren Kallan, Kiera, and Ava with all heart.
Sandra worked for over 30 years for Prudential Life Insurance Company as an Office Manger. She received numerous awards, but greatest joy came from helping people.
Sandra's Memorial Service will be at the Peninsula Funeral Home at 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia, 23601, phone (757) 595-4424 on August 3 (Saturday) at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Society at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or use the web address at https://act.alz.org/.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019