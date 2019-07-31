Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Martin Henderson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Martin Henderson Obituary
Sandra Martin Henderson passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 and is now in Heaven with her Heavenly Father. Sandra was born on March 22, 1936 in Mobile, Alabama. Sandra has resided in Newport News since 1968.

Sandra is proceeded in death by her parents Mr. George F. Martin and Mrs. Lois Corley Martin, and brothers George and Ludlow Martin, and her former husband William H. Henderson, Sr..

Sandra is survived by her sister Cynthia Miller, and her son William H. Henderson, Jr., a Newport News resident, her niece Dee Bowman and nephews Chris and David Miller.

Sandra's greatest joy was spending time with her family, reading, and travelling. She loved her three grandchildren Kallan, Kiera, and Ava with all heart.

Sandra worked for over 30 years for Prudential Life Insurance Company as an Office Manger. She received numerous awards, but greatest joy came from helping people.

Sandra's Memorial Service will be at the Peninsula Funeral Home at 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia, 23601, phone (757) 595-4424 on August 3 (Saturday) at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Society at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or use the web address at https://act.alz.org/.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now