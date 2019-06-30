Sandra Paula Bull left us to be with our heavenly Father on June 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She fought hard and long.



Sandra was born 11/12/1942 in Tampa, Florida where she married her late husband Richard G Bull for 42 years. They moved to Williamsburg where she was the face of Morrison's Cafeteria for over 20+ years until its closing. She always greeted patrons with a warm smile and knew the regulars by name. She often would sit and chat with them and gave them a reason to keep coming back. No one was a stranger to Sandra.



Sandra is survived by her only child, Thomas Aubrey Bull, who was devoted to his mother throughout her illness and at her side in the end. Also left to cherish her memory is grandchildren Paul Cameron Bull, Kaysi Laine Bull, Taylor Mikenzie Bull and great grandchildren McKenna Grace and Cameron Alan Scott.



A memorial service is planned at Lebanon Christian Church in Lee Hall on July 13, 2019. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019