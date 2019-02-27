Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Pride Edmonds

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Pride Edmonds Obituary
Sandra Pride Edmonds, 60, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Sandra had a masters degree in Finance and Business Administration, and was a Certified Public Accountant. She was a member of Williamsburg Community Chapel, and in her free time she enjoyed doing needlework, playing the piano, and playing Scrabble with her family and friends. Sandra is survived by her husband, Marty Edmonds; Son, Joseph (Lindsay) Edmonds; daughter, Lauren (Derek) Hill; sisters, Julie Sonson, Patty Wilkins, and Jo Lyn Topping; and grandchildren, Lila, Liddy, Alder, Oren, and Titus. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. A service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bucktrout. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now