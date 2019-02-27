|
|
Sandra Pride Edmonds, 60, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Sandra had a masters degree in Finance and Business Administration, and was a Certified Public Accountant. She was a member of Williamsburg Community Chapel, and in her free time she enjoyed doing needlework, playing the piano, and playing Scrabble with her family and friends. Sandra is survived by her husband, Marty Edmonds; Son, Joseph (Lindsay) Edmonds; daughter, Lauren (Derek) Hill; sisters, Julie Sonson, Patty Wilkins, and Jo Lyn Topping; and grandchildren, Lila, Liddy, Alder, Oren, and Titus. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. A service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bucktrout. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019