1/1
SANDRA WALTERS VISNESS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra (Sandy) Visness of Newport News, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born November 28, 1943 in Raeford, NC. She is survived by her husband, Tom Visness; brother, Tom Walters; 3 neices; 1 nephew; 3 step children; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Sandy retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in the X31 paint department. She was a member of Steelworkers union local 8888 and North Presbyterian church.

Sandy will be remembered for her lively spirit, quick wit and love for her family and friends.

Full obituary and detail handled by Weymouth Funeral Home, www.weymouthfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved