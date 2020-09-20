Sandra (Sandy) Visness of Newport News, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born November 28, 1943 in Raeford, NC. She is survived by her husband, Tom Visness; brother, Tom Walters; 3 neices; 1 nephew; 3 step children; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Sandy retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in the X31 paint department. She was a member of Steelworkers union local 8888 and North Presbyterian church.
Sandy will be remembered for her lively spirit, quick wit and love for her family and friends.
Full obituary and detail handled by Weymouth Funeral Home, www.weymouthfuneralhome.com