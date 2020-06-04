Sandra "Yvette" Poe-McLaurin went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020. Sandra Yvette Poe-McLaurin was born in Hampton VA,to the late Robert Poe and Ernestine Poe on May 29, 1963.She graduated in 1981 from Phoebus High School. She received her Associate degree in 2005 in Early Childhood Development at Thomas Nelson. She worked for Canon for 6 years. Upon moving to Charlotte NC, she worked for Horizon Early Childhood Academy for 8 years. After that she presuded her career at Aon Hewitt 2005 to present, as a data case manager.She had a caring heart and loved her family deeply. She leaves behind her devoted family, her mother Ernestine Poe. Six siblings, James "Darnell" Parker, Yvonne Poe Bryant, Norman Poe, George "Tony" Poe, Robert"Bobby" Poe, and Mensah Poe. Three loving kids, Kameron Poe, Jasmine Mayo, and Brandon McLaurin. Four grandchildren, Maliyah Martinez, Ashlynn Poe, Nala Burton, Noah Burton and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.Service for Ms. Sandra Yvette Poe-McLaurin will be held Saturday, Noon June 6, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home 251 W. Queen Street by Dr. William Watson III. Viewing will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from Noon-6pm at Perkins Funeral Home as well.