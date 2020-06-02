Sandy Korzendorfer Stohrer passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her Williamsburg, Virginia home on May 29, 2020, at the age of 77.
She was born to the late Roy and Nina Korzendorfer on February 1, 1943. Sandy graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1961 and attended Elon University in North Carolina. She had a long, rewarding career as a dedicated civil servant.
In the spring of 1993 she married her beloved husband, the late George Stohrer. They were made for each other, and after moving together to Warrenton, Virginia they traveled the world, from China's Great Wall to the Swiss Alps. They pursued many shared hobbies together, building a beautiful collection of antique furniture, art, and toys, and learning to perform intricate repairs on antique furniture and artifacts. Sandy and George also unrepentantly spoiled their two cats, the late Merle and Myo.
Sandy is survived by two children: Kristen Yost of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Michael Powell of Charlottesville, Virginia, and son- and daughter-in-law Michael Yost and Alison Powell. She also is survived by two grandchildren, Kelsey and Connor Powell, and her beloved cat Masha who will be welcomed as the newest feline member of the Powell household.
In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully and gratefully requests that donations be made to the Fauquier County SPCA.
To keep all of Sandy's family and friends safe and healthy, a memorial celebration will be held online at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, June 6. Please visit https://inmemoriam.sandystohrer.com for more information.
Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 2, 2020.