CW4 Sanford L. Williams, US Army retired, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, he had been a Hampton resident since 1992. A Vietnam veteran, he retired in 1992 after 26 years during which time he was a test pilot and a helicopter instructor. After retiring from the Army he went to work as the service manager at Dandy Haven Marina. He loved computers and programming and was a natural mechanic working on boat motors. He loved spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd H. Williams and Betty K. Williams Carr, and his brother, Charles Craig Williams; survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patricia Williams; three children, Sanford L. Williams, II and his wife, Laura, Wendy L. Lamb, and Ryan L. Williams; four grandchildren, Payton V. Lamb, Kaylah B. Lamb, Morgan E. Williams, and Emma L. Williams; two sisters, Angie Smith and her husband, Leslie "Root" and Kim Lyons and her husband, Bobby; his nephews, Charles Williams, Jeffery Smith, Patrick Smith, Zachary Lyons, and Chris Lyons; his sister-in-law, Susan Williams; and special friends, Lesley Gurkin and son, Andy Gurkin the owners of Dandy Haven Marina.
The family would like to thank Pat's family, Jean, Connie, Donna, and Ricky and their families for their help and love.
CW4 Williams will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Versability Resources, 2520 58th Street, Hampton, VA 23661 or by visiting versability.org.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020