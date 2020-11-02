Mr. Santiago Figueroa Rivera



At 9:25 pm on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 the Lord took Mr. Santiago Figueroa Rivera of Virginia Beach, Virginia home to be with Him. Mr. Rivera (known to many as "Chico" or "Chago") was born in Santurce, a suburb of San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 25th, 1928. He served with honor and distinction in the United States Navy for 21-years, retiring at the grade of Chief Petty Officer (E-7). He graduated from Norfolk State University in 1975, earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and then went on to serve as Deputy Equal Opportunity Officer (civil service), United States Naval Public Works Center, Norfolk, Virginia.



Mr. Rivera ("Chico") leaves behind his loving wife of fifty-five years, Marguerite Williams Rivera, also of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He also leaves behind eleven adoring children from Puerto Rico to Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia. He was preceded in death by two of his beloved children: Santiago ("Papo" or "Cofi") Acevedo and Felicia Rivera Harrison. Santiago also leaves behind scores of adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Rivera's remains will be buried at sea, off the island of Puerto Rico at a future date. Due to the dangers imposed by the Covid-19, Corona Virus, memorial services for Mr. Rivera will be restricted to family members only.



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend will be sorely missed!



