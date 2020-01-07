|
|
Sara Duerner, 96, departed this earth to be with Jesus on December 31, 2019. During her life, Sara was a faithful Baptist and founding member of Faith Baptist Church, Hampton. She had been a longtime resident Newport News where she pursued a career in banking and was active in the Hampton Roads Chapter of Virginia Women's Pilot Club. She was an avid ballroom dancer and pet lover.
Sara was predeceased by parents, Theodore and Ruth Underwood; sister, Daisy Pitt; brother, Ted Underwood; husbands, Johnny Tice and Albert Duerner; and sons, Danny and Ron Tice. She will be mourned by daughters, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020