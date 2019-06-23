|
Sara Hope "Sally" Bostic passed away on June 19, 2019 at Bayside of Poquoson. She was born on April 5, 1934 in Lexington, North Carolina, grew up in South Carolina and resided in Virginia for the past 59 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hervey Hope and Milford Tatum Hope.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, James E. Bostic; sons, Robert H. Bostic and G. Stanley Bostic; daughter, Anne B. McElveen; grandsons, R. Bradley Bostic and C. Jacob McElveen; sister, Mary H. Smoak and husband Robert.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, with a visitation to immediately follow at the funeral home. Services will be presided over by Pastor Brent Staul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019