Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Hope Bostic


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Hope Bostic Obituary
Sara Hope "Sally" Bostic passed away on June 19, 2019 at Bayside of Poquoson. She was born on April 5, 1934 in Lexington, North Carolina, grew up in South Carolina and resided in Virginia for the past 59 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hervey Hope and Milford Tatum Hope.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, James E. Bostic; sons, Robert H. Bostic and G. Stanley Bostic; daughter, Anne B. McElveen; grandsons, R. Bradley Bostic and C. Jacob McElveen; sister, Mary H. Smoak and husband Robert.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, with a visitation to immediately follow at the funeral home. Services will be presided over by Pastor Brent Staul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now