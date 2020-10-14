Sarah Brantley Vreeland, daughter of Samuel and Patricia Vreeland of Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 11, 2020. Her thirty-seven short years were spent in Newport News, graduating from Heritage High School. Active from a young age in gymnastics and swimming, later to excel in field hockey earning a scholarship to play at Virginia Wesleyan University.
In addition to her parents, Sarah leaves behind the joy of her life, her daughter Rheagan Emma Love. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister Kathryn (Katie) Vreeland Locklear (Mark) and nephew Cannon Locklear, all of Fayetteville, NC. Aunts Sue Johnson and Melinda Blevins (Calvin) loved her like a daughter. Sarah was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Irving Vreeland and Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson, all of Newport News.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rheagan's educational fund at any BayPort Credit Union branch. Please make checks payable to Rheagan Love, VUTMA account.
