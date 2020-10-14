1/1
Sarah Brantley Vreeland
Sarah Brantley Vreeland, daughter of Samuel and Patricia Vreeland of Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 11, 2020. Her thirty-seven short years were spent in Newport News, graduating from Heritage High School. Active from a young age in gymnastics and swimming, later to excel in field hockey earning a scholarship to play at Virginia Wesleyan University.

In addition to her parents, Sarah leaves behind the joy of her life, her daughter Rheagan Emma Love. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister Kathryn (Katie) Vreeland Locklear (Mark) and nephew Cannon Locklear, all of Fayetteville, NC. Aunts Sue Johnson and Melinda Blevins (Calvin) loved her like a daughter. Sarah was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Irving Vreeland and Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson, all of Newport News.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rheagan's educational fund at any BayPort Credit Union branch. Please make checks payable to Rheagan Love, VUTMA account.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 13, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry we are for your loss. We pray for comfort and God’s blessing for Rheagan and the entire family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony, Shelby, and Austin
October 13, 2020
I went to school with Sarah and she was always very sweet human being with a flare for life. I recently reconnected with her after meeting her daughter at my museum job. It was cool to see a mini version of her and that she is just as sweet and loving like her mother. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I send my heart felt condolences to her family and friends as well.
Audrey Mallicott Clark
Classmate
October 13, 2020
Sarah you were a very special lady. I am so glad I was able to watch you grow from a little girl swimming to becoming an adult and mother
You will never be forgotten, you were someone very special to me. Love ya as u use to tell me.
You always added Love ya mom #2. Rest well my friend
Love you
Martha Wilson
Martha Wilson
Friend
October 13, 2020
She was a very nice young lady enjoyed her being our neighbor she will be missed
Lynne and Brian Crawford
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
My interactions with Sarah after school were few, but every one left impact. She was so sweet and kind. Her presence will surely be missed. She ended everyone this way, so I’ll do the same. Roll Tide!
Jennifer Muro
Friend
October 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for Sarah’s family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jackie Atkins
October 13, 2020
Sarah will be truly missed by us all. Her light shined bright and her legacy will live on...❤
Lynne Shepherd
October 13, 2020
Gone too soon girl! Love and prayers❤
Jennifer Sturcken
Friend
October 13, 2020
Sarah you were loved by so many!! Can not believe this, we will all miss you and think about you forever! See you again one day! ❤
Brandon ivey
Friend
