Sarah E. Fore, 93, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born July 2, 1926 and preceded in death by her devoted husband of 74 years, Claren B. Fore, who departed May 13, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John Burton Whitaker and Lola Mae Ramsey, along with 4 sisters and 5 brothers. She leaves behind her daughter, Carol Fore Holbrook and her husband, David of Richmond, VA and her sister, Lucille Woody of Asheville, North Carolina.Mrs. Fore graduated from Lee Edward High School in 1943 and completed cosmetology school within the next year to receive her beautician license. Sarah married Claren on April 21, 1946 in Asheville and they returned to Newport News to start their life. She continued her profession as a beautician in Newport News and in 1970 opened her own shop at the Virginia Baptist Home. Mrs. Fore was active in her church, North Riverside Baptist, and loved singing in the choir.In 1984, Sarah and Claren moved to Lake Gaston to enjoy traveling. Soon after they took a second residence in Mesa, Arizona to savor the climate. There Sarah took delight in ceramics, stained glass, painting, and square dancing. She was very active in her choir and helped with many concerts. Her final move was returning to her home of Asheville in 2000.A special thanks to all the staff of Bella Vista Independent Retirement Community, Aston Park Health Care Center, and especially Billy and Evelyn Woody, all of Asheville.Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.