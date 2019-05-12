Sarah Elizabeth Potter, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 11, 1929, in Edenton, NC, she was the daughter of Henry and Lavenia Basnight. She retired after 25 years at F. W. Woodworth store in Virginia Beach where she worked in various departments and was a supervisor. She was a dedicated member of Indian River Baptist Church where she attended for over 50 years, sang in the Senior Choir, and volunteered in the nursery. She was PTA President for three years at Norfolk Highland Elementary and a Co-Brownie Scout troop leader for three years. Elizabeth enjoyed reading scripture, attending church, having family visits, and cooking. Neighbors, friends, and family all enjoyed her famous "banana bread." She loved her family and many friends. Elizabeth also enjoyed looking at pictures, family reunions, and traveling. She took a trip to the Holy Land, Israel, which was the highlight of her life in 2000. She raised her family and lived in her home in Chesapeake for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lavenia Basnight; her husband, Norman Potter; and a sister, Mary Hodges. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Norma Jean Moore (Al) of Virginia Beach and Geraldine "Jeri" Greene (John) of Newport News; a son, Raymond Lee Potter (Bonnie) of Clover, VA; grandchildren, Tina Price, Amy Rampmeyer, Kevin Moore, Dustin Potter, and Victoria Potter; great-grandchildren, Jackson Price, Vincent Cecillia, Hunter Potter, Aydan Short, and Everly Potter; and two sisters, Louise Moore of Lakeland, FL and Henrietta Harris of Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Tuesday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Indian River Baptist Church, 1600 Laurel Avenue, Chesapeake, VA on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church social hall. A graveside service will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, NC, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Indian River Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary