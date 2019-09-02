|
|
On August 26th 2019, Sarah Gilliam Elder, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, peacefully passed away. She was 84. Sarah was raised in Big Stone Gap, Va., but spent the majority of her life here in Newport News and graduated from Newport News High School in 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary K. Gilliam; her sisters, Patsy Yost, Barbara Woodward, and Nancy Telstad; her brothers, Philip Gilliam and Jimmy Gilliam. She leaves to mourn, her husband, Charles Stanley Elder; daughters, Bonnie Jones and Melissa Elder; sons, Christopher Elder and Troy Elder; grandchildren, Jessica Coleman and Mitchell Elder; niece, Jamie Bays, and a host of other beloved family and friends.
A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Sarah, you were loved so very much and will be greatly missed by so many. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a contribution be made to one of her favorite charities, The Salvation Army, SPCA, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 2, 2019