Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Gilliam Elder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Gilliam Elder Obituary
On August 26th 2019, Sarah Gilliam Elder, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, peacefully passed away. She was 84. Sarah was raised in Big Stone Gap, Va., but spent the majority of her life here in Newport News and graduated from Newport News High School in 1953.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary K. Gilliam; her sisters, Patsy Yost, Barbara Woodward, and Nancy Telstad; her brothers, Philip Gilliam and Jimmy Gilliam. She leaves to mourn, her husband, Charles Stanley Elder; daughters, Bonnie Jones and Melissa Elder; sons, Christopher Elder and Troy Elder; grandchildren, Jessica Coleman and Mitchell Elder; niece, Jamie Bays, and a host of other beloved family and friends.

A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Sarah, you were loved so very much and will be greatly missed by so many. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a contribution be made to one of her favorite charities, The Salvation Army, SPCA, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now