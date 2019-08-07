|
Sarah Ann Haskett Green was born June 29, 1937, in Surry County, Virginia to Edward Eugene Haskett and Charlotte Spratley Haskett. She ascended peacefully into God's presence on August 2, 2019, while residing at The Huntington at the Newport in Newport News, Virginia.
Sarah began her formal education in Newport News, Virginia public schools where she excelled in the arts, athletics and fashion. She graduated in the Huntington High School Class of 1955 and later attended Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia. She had numerous jobs including head seamstress and Production Manager for Gloria Manufacturing where she created boutique women's clothing for top designers like Channel, Ralph Lauren and others. However, her love was her family and spent the rest of her adult life caring for her loving family and friends.
While in high school, Sarah met the love of her life, Floyd W. Green, II. She, like many of their friends, called him "Doc" as he was named after his father who was a well-known physician in Newport News. Sarah and Floyd married, and from this union, three sons were born: Floyd Wesley Green, III, Robert Eugene Green, and Edwin Howard Green.
Sarah accepted Christ at an early age and worshiped at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church Jefferson Avenue, and Messiah Baptist Church, all of whom are located in Newport News, Virginia. Sarah served her community faithfully when called upon. She served as a giving and honest soul to many and "Mom" to her sons' friends and neighbors who lived on 30th Street and in the East End of Newport News. Sarah's husband, Floyd, and three of her brothers, Leon, Walter, and John, predeceased her in death.
Left behind to cherish Sarah's memory include sons: Floyd W. Green, III of Hartford, Connecticut; Robert E. Green of Hampton, Virginia; and Edwin H. Green (Valeria) of Chesapeake, Virginia; one brother, William J. Heskett (Evangeline) of Hampton, Virginia; two sisters, Elaine H. Murray (Clifford) of Hampton, Virginia, and Helen H. Latten (Leroy) of Burke, Virginia; four grandchildren, Allen Green, Justin Green, Britney Green, and Robert Brandon Green; one great-grandchild, KalElle Aiyanna Davis, two sisters-in-law, Blanche Haskett and Anne Haskett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held for the public on Thursday August 8, 2019 at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Street, Newport News Virginia from 1 – 6pm. Family Viewing and Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 starting at 10am with formal celebration at 11am at Joynes Road Church of God, 31 Joynes Road, Hampton Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019