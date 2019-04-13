Sarah Harris Schuermann, 86, born in Roanoke, VA, on January 26, 1933, passed away in Williamsburg, VA, on April 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eunice Harris; son, Eric Schuermann; sisters, Martha Matthews and Imogene Parrish; brother, David Harris. She is survived by her loving husband, William S. Schuermann; children, Carol Epperson (Larry), Victor Schuermann (Wilma), Julia Schuermann, and Diane Parker; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was active in the military community for thirty years. She traveled widely through North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe in 22 countries. She lived in many different places, including: Philippines, Germany, and eleven of the fifty United States. She has resided in the Williamsburg area since 1996. She retired as church organist for First Christian Church in Hampton, VA in 2008. A visitation for Sarah will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: First Christian Church: 1458 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666. The family would like to express deep love and appreciation to Hospice Community Care and to Edgeworth Park at New Town for their loving care provided to Sarah. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary