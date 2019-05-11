|
|
Sarah Harris Schuermann, 86, born in Roanoke, VA, on January 26, 1933,passed away in Williamsburg, VA, on April 9, 2019. A Celebration ofLife Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 16, at FirstChristian Church, 1458 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu offlowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent tothe church at the address above. The family would again like toexpress deep love and appreciation to Hospice Community Care and toEdgeworth Park at New Town for their loving care of Sarah.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019