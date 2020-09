Sarah Isabell Smith, 94, of Williamsburg, was called to eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Queens, New York, with her daughter and grandson by her side. A Facebook Livestream service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Mrs. Smith may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com