Sarah (Sallie) Jester Ford, 87, much loved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born at home on Columbia Avenue, in Hampton, Virginia, on March 23, 1932; the daughter of late James Leake Jester and Nellie Crockett Jester. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Leake Jester, Jr. and William C. Jester.
While working at Fort Monroe, Virginia, she met the love of her life, Jerry, who was stationed on the base. As Jerry finished law school at the University of Virginia, Sallie graduated from Longwood College (now University) in 1958. They wed on October 4, 1958, in Hampton, Virginia. Sallie was employed as an elementary school teacher for several years with Hampton City Schools. She was a former member of the Hampton Woman's Club, a longtime member of Tarnished Needles sewing group, and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hampton. Sallie was a talented artist, was a terrific cook, and had the kindest heart. Even as she suffered with Parkinson's disease in her last years, she did so with dignity, courage, and humor, showing more concern for others than herself.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Judge Walter Jerald (Jerry) Ford; daughters, Anne Ford Cox (Vincent) and Nell Lee Ford (Joseph). Also left to cherish her memory are three granddaughters who she adored, Brittany Lee Neuharth, Sarah Garnett Clayton, and Morgan Ashby Clayton. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Sharon Crockett Marchelya.
A memorial service to celebrate Sallie's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23rd, at First Presbyterian Church, 514 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia, 23669. Reception at the church to follow. A private burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Sallie's name to First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, Virginia. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019