Sarah Lee Comer Sudduth
1932 - 2020
Sarah Lee Comer Sudduth died Monday, September 28, 2020. Born on December 18, 1932 in Appomattox County, VA she was the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth Comer.

Sarah was married to Rev. Henry B Sudduth for 57 years until he died in March 2009. She is survived by her three sons, Henry Jr and wife Maureen, Charles, and Barry and his wife Mary; and seven grandchildren.

She attended Ferrum Junior College and Lynchburg College receiving her degree in Elementary Education. Sarah taught school for 22 years. She was also active in her church, teaching the children and working with the women.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church Fox Hill by Rev. Brian Sixby and Rev. Tommy Markham with interment to follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-6:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She brought up a very remarkable son. And II'm sure she is very proud. I'm also pretty sure that Barry took on alot of her personality. May you rest in peace.
Lee Smith
Coworker
September 30, 2020
September 29, 2020
