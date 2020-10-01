Sarah Lee Comer Sudduth died Monday, September 28, 2020. Born on December 18, 1932 in Appomattox County, VA she was the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth Comer.



Sarah was married to Rev. Henry B Sudduth for 57 years until he died in March 2009. She is survived by her three sons, Henry Jr and wife Maureen, Charles, and Barry and his wife Mary; and seven grandchildren.



She attended Ferrum Junior College and Lynchburg College receiving her degree in Elementary Education. Sarah taught school for 22 years. She was also active in her church, teaching the children and working with the women.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church Fox Hill by Rev. Brian Sixby and Rev. Tommy Markham with interment to follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-6:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store