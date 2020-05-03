It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Sarah Lee Franklin Taylor. She died peacefully on April 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born September 17, 1933.



Sarah went by many names Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, Sweet Pea, Nurse, Teacher, Waitress, Restaurateur (Sarah's and Strawberry Banks), Phoebus's Original Leprechaun, Boss, Mentor, and Friend.



She was predeceased by parents W. B. and Jeannett Franklin, and son Claude (Eddie) Finney Jr.



She is survived by husband Edgar Allen Taylor; children Alicia Keyes (George), Patricia Proper (Frank), Richard Finney, Michael Finney (Tracy), Rita Finney, John Finney (Jane), Elizabeth Gallagher (John), over 50 grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, siblings and many other family members.



She was a proud member of the Democratic Party, an avid gardener, and an expert in many subjects of which she freely expressed her opinion. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be forever missed.



As per her wishes, the family will have a private celebration of life at a future time.



