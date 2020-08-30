1/1
Sarah Margaret Rogers Tatem
Sarah Margaret Tatem, 94, widow of Reverend Samuel W. Tatem, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in South Norfolk, VA, the daughter of Bernice Ward Rogers and Lester Clark Rogers. Sarah Margaret faithfully served her LORD supporting her husband in pastorates in Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and for 31 years at Calvary Baptist Church in Newport News. She was a beloved pastor's wife, Sunday School teacher, Director of Education, VBS Director and musician. She was an accomplished pianist, directed the pre-school choir and sang in the adult choir.

Sarah Margaret was predeceased by her brother, W. Ray Rogers and a nephew, Patrick Rogers (Frannie). She is survived by friends and family who loved her dearly. She touched the lives of countless individuals who looked to her as a mother, grandmother and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Pastors Rusty Beck and Jim Rizer, with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Many thanks with love and appreciation to The Chesapeake Retirement Community for the loving care and support shown to her.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA 23605 (https://www.pbcnn.org/) or Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607 (www.prm.info).

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
What an amazing lady! I could always talk to her about anything! Now she is with Jesus, Papa T, my mom and dad and so many others, I know that they are having a blast and she is finally home! I know that she heard the words from Jesus that we all want to hear “well done my good and faithful servant!
Betty (Rae) Parker Rose
Friend
August 28, 2020
Mrs. Tatem was a loving, serving, faithful, child of God. She always made one feel special and loved. She was an accomplished musician and leader in the church. She encouraged and acknowledged one's efforts in performing church work and she was wonderful with preschoolers, children, teens and adults. She will be missed and will always be remembered.
Wanda Fletcher and Dot Crute
Friend
August 28, 2020
A life well lived. So beautiful inside and out. I am grateful that our paths crossed in this journey of life.
Sharen Gromling
Friend
