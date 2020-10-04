1/1
SARAH MORSE (SALLY) SNYDER
1916 - 2020
Yorktown, Va. - Sarah (Sally) Morse Snyder died on September 22 th, three days shy of her 104th birthday, at the York Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center.

Sarah was born at home in Hornsbyville on September 25, 1916, to Pearl S. and George E Morse. A graduate of Morrison (Warwick) High School and the College of William and Mary '37, she taught high school math and algebra in Franklin and Hampton.

Her husband, Joe D. Snyder, Jr, and son, James, preceded her into glory. Surviving children are: Joel and his wife Sharon Snyder; Anne and her husband Don Buchanan; Sarah and her husband Kenley Leslie; and daughter-in-law Judy and her husband Ray Nations. There are also 11 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Sarah was a charter member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, and was involved in the Women's Circle and Prayer Fellowship. The Yorktown Women's Club benefited from her numerous years of service, as well. Many knew her as an avid gardener. She donated many native plants to the learning garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to The Bargain Box operated by the York County Volunteer Association, P.O. Box 1206, Yorktown, VA 23692, where she volunteered for many years.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 9th, at 2 PM at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website, Yorkminsterpc.org and Facebook page. Burial will be at Peninsula Memorial Park on Saturday, October 10th, at 11AM.

The family would like to thank the healthcare workers at York Convalescent Center for 13 ½ years of care. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Yorkminster Presbyterian Church
OCT
10
Burial
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
