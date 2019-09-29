Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Sarah Pennington Pierce-Davis


1963 - 2019
Sarah Pennington Pierce-Davis Obituary
Our beautiful warrior, Sarah Pennington Pierce-Davis lost her brave battle with colon cancer early Friday morning, 20 September, 2019. Sarah's life was a tapestry of personal achievements and dynamic relationships. She was the bridge that connected countless individuals.

She was born 14 April, 1963 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Hamline University there, with a B.A. in French. She subsequently lived and worked in Tucson, AZ., then in Norfolk, Richmond, Hampton and Williamsburg, VA. Much of her career was spent as a passionate educator, teaching French to middle school students.

Sarah treasured her faith community. She attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Virginia Peninsula, where she was a devoted member and lay leader. Sarah was a self-taught scholar of religions in the Jewish-Christian-Muslim heritage. She loved so many facets of life. She enjoyed walking, birding, reading, gardening and home interior design. More than anything, Sarah loved people.

Sarah is survived by her husband, "her love" of 19 years, Giles Kirk Davis; her brilliant 13 year-old son, Giles Samuel Davis; and her devoted mother, Joanna Ruth Lukens Pierce all residing in Newport News, VA. Her father, Dr. Charles Harmon Pierce and her younger brother, Starr Pierce reside in Cincinnati, OH. Her older brother, Harmon Pierce resides in Fenton, MI. Her "spiritual sister", Alvean Lyons resides in Hampton, VA. Finally, she is survived by her UUFP church family; this included Richard Hudgins of Newport News, whom she loved and was caregiver to during the last years of her life. Sarah's light and love will be greatly missed by all.

In honor of her life, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. Sarah would have loved flowers at the service or donations to the Peninsula Food Bank in her honor. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
