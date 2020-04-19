|
Sarah S. Foster, 96, of Mathews, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George G. Smith and Hattie Burrell Smith Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ellis C. Foster, Sr.
Sarah was born in Blakes, VA and was the fifth of seven children. She joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cobbs Creek at an early age. She remained an active member until her health faltered, yet her faithfulness to God and her church never waned. She served on the Usher Board and was the Secretary of the New Hope Club for over 40 years. Sarah was the last surviving member of her Thomas Hunter High School graduating class of 1941. Most of her career was that of seafood factory worker, domestic and caregiver. She will forever be remembered for her loving and generous spirit, sense of humor, love of singing and lemon meringue pies.
To cherish her beloved memory, she leaves her son, Ellis C. Foster, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Verna K. Ball (William); grandson, Andrew L. Foster; sister, Adelle Bayton; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a community of cherished extended family and friends.
The family thanks the staff of Mathews Riverside Convalescent Center and the Hospice staff for their care and support.
The viewing will be held from 4 – 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins, VA. A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 22. Plans for a memorial service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020