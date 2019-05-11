After a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer, we lost our cherished Sarah on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. Beloved Sarah Skelly Keatley, 41, was an exceptional mother, an amazing friend, and a true inspiration to anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her. A resident of Williamsburg, she will be forever remembered by her husband, Shannon Keatley; her children, son Carter Keatley, and daughter, Cassandra "Cassie" Keatley; her parents, Edmund and Gail Skelly; her sister, Dannette Yuiska and brother-in-law, Will Yuiska; her nieces, Abbigail Kent, Lillian Yuiska and Vivian Yuiska; her extended family, Bill and Gini Keatley, Sandy Keatley, all the Keatley brothers, wives, nieces and nephews; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A 1996 graduate of Gloucester High School, she earned Magna Cum Laude honors for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond before earning her MBA and MSN in 2013 at Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona. Sarah's diverse career included specialty practice as an inpatient obstetric nurse, a nursing adjunct clinical instructor, and a clinical student mentor. Sarah's love of life was evident, especially while enjoying her favorite things like watching wrestling championships, a nod to her great-grandmother Skelly, cheering on the Giants during football season, fishing, cooking especially tacos, and, of course, being a loving mother to her two children.A heartfelt thank you to the Keatley family for your love and support. Also a special thank you to friend, Melissa Schroeder, for your help and loving care to Sarah and her children, and to friend, Christie Moore, for the support of Sarah's mission. Please join us for a Mass Service at 11:00 am, May 20, at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA, followed by a "Celebration of Sarah's Life" in Kaplan Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: A Mission to Support Sarah Keatley and Family at www.gofundme.com. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary