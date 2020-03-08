|
Mrs. Sarah Susan "Suzy" Smith Gentry, a resident of Ozark, Alabama, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 63 years old. In keeping with Mrs. Gentry's wishes, there are no services planned at this time.
Mrs. Gentry was born March 22, 1956 in Newport News, VA to the late Frank Willard Smith and Audrey Mae Cambridge Smith. She had resided in Ozark for the past 12 years. Mrs. Gentry was a loving wife, mother, and a tremendous friend to everyone. Her free spirit and love of laughter was contagious. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Smith and two brothers, Frank Smith, Jr. and William Smith. Survivors include her husband Randy Gentry of Ozark; one daughter, Angie Houston (Joey Nelson) of Port Orange, Florida; one grandchild LuLu Nelson; one step-daughter, Christin Cravey of Jessup, Georgia; and three sisters, Margaret Fields (Ray) of Ozark, Ann Smith of Hampton, Virginia, and Fran Faria (Russell) of Newton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020