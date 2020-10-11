1/1
SARGENT GALE JONES
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARGENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, Va. –Lt Col Sargent G. Jones, 87. Born 13 Sept. 1933, in Baton Rouge LA. Passed away 5 Oct 2020 in Yorktown, VA. After a long struggle with cancer, he went to be with the Lord. Son of the late Hamilton Edward Jones and Ada Berthelot of LA. He is survived by his wife Vera Lynn Williams. Sister-n-law Pamela McCutcheon, Step daughter Sasha Wright and spouse Billy Wright, step grandchildren, Gabriella Bradshaw, Nick and Nicole Wright. Other surviving relatives: Father-n-law H. Byron Sims II, Brother and-sister-laws: Hugh B. Sims III, Sherman Peel, Melody Tipton Sims and Kathy Kelly Sims. He is a US Air Force Veteran for 31 years. A devoted Christian and husband. A graduate and proud supporter of the LSU Tigers. The most loving and caring man with a heart of gold. He made friends with everyone he met telling his jokes and Air Force memories. He will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to any charity in his name. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved