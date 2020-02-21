|
Saundra Leonard Buckingham departed this life on February 18, 2020. She was born in Newport News, VA, on April 12, 1948, to Bernest and Pansy Leonard and was a beloved hairdresser in the Tidewater area for almost 50 years.
Saundra was a beautiful, loving, adventurous, sparkling soul cherished by all. She is survived by her husband Tom, her daughter Janis Michael and grandson Gavin Place, her sister Donna Khan, and her brother and sister-in-law Rick and Karen Leonard and nephew Jackson. She also leaves behind a large and loving extended family and many long-time friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Parklawn-Wood Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel. Reception to follow at Larry and Winifred Trantham's home in Poquoson, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020