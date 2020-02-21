Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Saundra Leonard Buckingham


1948 - 2020
Saundra Leonard Buckingham Obituary
Saundra Leonard Buckingham departed this life on February 18, 2020. She was born in Newport News, VA, on April 12, 1948, to Bernest and Pansy Leonard and was a beloved hairdresser in the Tidewater area for almost 50 years.

Saundra was a beautiful, loving, adventurous, sparkling soul cherished by all. She is survived by her husband Tom, her daughter Janis Michael and grandson Gavin Place, her sister Donna Khan, and her brother and sister-in-law Rick and Karen Leonard and nephew Jackson. She also leaves behind a large and loving extended family and many long-time friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Parklawn-Wood Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel. Reception to follow at Larry and Winifred Trantham's home in Poquoson, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020
