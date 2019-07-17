Mrs. Saundra M. Wilson, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home with her husband at her bedside. Saundra was born on December 28, 1946, in Gloucester VA to Hayes and Dorothy Bolden. Shortly after graduating from T.C. Walker School, she moved to New York City to pursue her dreams of performing arts, attending classes in Harlem and Manhattan, while working at The Chase Manhattan Bank. On May 25, 1968, she married Kenneth Wilson and the couple moved to Connecticut. They then moved to her husband's home state of West Virginia, eventually making Gloucester, Virginia their home. Saundra worked at Area Agency/Bay Aging for over 30 years wearing several different hats and retired as a Title V Senior Employment Director. Saundra founded Family Tax Services 10 years ago. Kenneth, co-owner along with her family, will follow her wishes and continue to run her tax business. Saundra is survived by husband, Kenneth "Stretch" Wilson Sr.; 6 children, Kenneth II (Leslie), Kelley (D'andra), Kia, Khris, (Ehren), Kasey (Jimmy) and Kolin (Amber) 21 grandchildren, Kenneth III, Dylan, Marquise, Jocquille, Idalia, Quilbie, Karina, Marquel, Kellee, Keymani, Kavion, Asia, Travor, Jordan, Miana, Zoe, Kenlei, Aalyah, Kalin, Kai, Gabriella, Kori and Kassius and 12 great grandkids. Three sisters, Phyllis Worrell, of Warrenton, VA., Jarnice Miller, Gloucester, VA and Tammy Bolden Harris, of Newport News, VA. Saundra is preceded in death by her parents Hayes and Dorothy Bolden, stepfather Herskin Smith and siblings, Shelton Bolden, Karl Bolden, Catherine Green and Jon Bolden. Saundra was a generous, caring and loving person. She was dedicated to her family, her work and helping others. She loved dancing, choreography and listening to music and writing poems. Every summer all the nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends looked forward to dancing the summer away with "Aunt Saundra." She was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and often volunteered for various organizations in the community. A memorial/reflection service will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. Please sign our online guestbook @ www.hoggfh.com. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019