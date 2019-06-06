Scott H. "Scotty" Childress,as most everyone called him, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019. Scotty was born January 21, 1956. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joyce "Tina" and Horace "Chippy" Childress Jr. He is survived by his brother, Horace "Speed" Childress and his wife, Laura; his stepmother, Dianne Childress, and all of her family that loved Scotty very much; his loving cousins, who he grew up with. Scotty was a blessing to our family and touched everyone who met him with his warmth, personality and his playful smile. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Daily Press on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary