Scott Lung

Scott Lung Obituary
Scott Lung, of Williamsburg, died unexpectedly January 23, 2020 at Williamsburg Sentara Hospital. He was 56. He was the son of the late Gene and Eileen Lung of Virginia Beach.

Mr. Lung is survived by a brother, Gregory Lung (Michelle) of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania and a sister, Traci Henn (David) of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, a niece, Ashley, and a nephew, Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Scott's name to Lackey Clinic, Attn: Resource Development Office, 1620 Old Williamsburg Road, Yorktown, VA 23690.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020
