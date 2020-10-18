Selvi Vescovi, 90, San Francisco, CA. He was born in 1930 in New York to immigrant parents, Tony and Desolina Consigli. He attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School and earned a B.S. In Marine Biology at The College of William and Mary, which he considered Heaven on Earth. He worked his way through school as a waiter at the Kings Arms Tavern. After military service, he joined The Upjohn Company, Kalamazoo, MI, in 1954 as a salesman. This young man, who grew up in a tough Italian neighborhood called Hell's Kitchen, rose to the position of General Manager and President of Upjohn's International Division. He traveled to more than 60 countries, retiring in 1988. He then taught International Business at Western Michigan University. Services are private. Survivor's include his wife of 66 years, Elma; children Mark, James, and Anne; and grandchildren Alma, Luca, Francesca, and Carlo. The family would like to thank Hospice by the Bay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store