Selvi Vescovi
1930 - 2020
Selvi Vescovi, 90, San Francisco, CA. He was born in 1930 in New York to immigrant parents, Tony and Desolina Consigli. He attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School and earned a B.S. In Marine Biology at The College of William and Mary, which he considered Heaven on Earth. He worked his way through school as a waiter at the Kings Arms Tavern. After military service, he joined The Upjohn Company, Kalamazoo, MI, in 1954 as a salesman. This young man, who grew up in a tough Italian neighborhood called Hell's Kitchen, rose to the position of General Manager and President of Upjohn's International Division. He traveled to more than 60 countries, retiring in 1988. He then taught International Business at Western Michigan University. Services are private. Survivor's include his wife of 66 years, Elma; children Mark, James, and Anne; and grandchildren Alma, Luca, Francesca, and Carlo. The family would like to thank Hospice by the Bay.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
Mr.Vescovi was like another dad to me! When I saw him within the year, Mrs.V told me that he woke up early to get dressed because Becky was coming. I think he knew how much he and his whole family mean to me. Thinking of all of you with much love, admiration, and gratitude for sharing such a beautiful man.
Rebecca Bertram
Friend
October 16, 2020
Mrs. Vescovi and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful guy and mentor to my dad. I have so many wonderful memories of him and your family over the years. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Fondly,
Patty O'Connell
Patty O'Connell
October 16, 2020
Mrs. Vescovi and family,
We are sorry to hear of your husband, father and grandfathers passing. Deepest sympathy.
Kathleen (Swiat) Howard
Acquaintance
