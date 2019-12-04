|
Serene Kunkel Quynn Collmus was born Sunday, April 24, 1927 in Frederick, MD to Allen George and Rachel Motter Quynn. She passed away on December 1, 2019. She had two siblings, an older brother Allen George Quynn, Jr., and a younger sister Margaret Motter Quynn Maples. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1943 and from Hood College with a degree in biology in 1947. She married Dwight Collmus on September 6, 1947, who predeceased her on January 26, 1999. They had 4 children together: Catherine Collmus Pappenberger (Joerg), Rosenheim, Germany, Daniel Hauer Collmus, Beaver Falls, PA, Elizabeth Collmus Fisher (Robert), Frederick, MD, and John Hunnicutt Collmus (Jacquelyn), Charlottesville, VA. Serene was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren to date.
Her father was a Naval Academy graduate and a career naval officer. For this reason Serene, though primarily growing up in Frederick, lived a number of places, including Annapolis and Chevy Chase, Maryland. In the spring of 1936 Serene's father was ordered to China. His family followed him there in July and lived in Hong Kong for the next 13 months.
When in Frederick, Serene spent her summers going to Camp Strawderman in Virginia and to Wheelwright, KY to visit an aunt and uncle. When her father was on deployment, especially in wartime, Serene and her sister, "Peggy" would live with loving, caring aunts and uncles in Frederick.
Serene was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and nurtured her family in the faith. She loved her family and many friends, who spanned the generations. She was devoted to her Alma Mater, Hood College, hosting numerous class reunions. She loved the Navy, especially the Academy. She loved the natural world, especially songbirds and walking in the woods and gardening. One of her favorite pastimes was weeding her garden. She loved to challenge her mind with the game of bridge which she played regularly with her friends.
One of her greatest loves was her family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed nothing more than sharing a meal with her family and playing games.
Serene was a member of a number of clubs including The Garden Club of Frederick, the Frederick Bird Club and the Frederick County Historical Society.
A memorial service will be held at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ , 15 West Church Street, Frederick on Saturday, December, 14th at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 or Covenant School, 175 Hickory Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 for the Scholarship Fund or Arts Department.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019