Shana Breannda Langley departed this earth on March 2, 2019. She is the daughter of Cheryl and Darrell Belton. Shana leaves behind her precious children Breannda, Abriana, and Richere, and a beloved friend Gerald Lewis. Shana will be celebrated by her family and friends in a memorial service officiated by Pastor Jerome Barber at the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Drive, Hampton Virginia at 11:00 am on March 18th, 2019. The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 16th at 6 Creekside Place, Hampton Virginia from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that all donations be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America at http://support.lupus.org, or to the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple Youth Center in Shana's name.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019