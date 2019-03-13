Home

Shana Breannda Langley departed this earth on March 2, 2019. She is the daughter of Cheryl and Darrell Belton. Shana leaves behind her precious children Breannda, Abriana, and Richere, and a beloved friend Gerald Lewis. Shana will be celebrated by her family and friends in a memorial service officiated by Pastor Jerome Barber at the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Drive, Hampton Virginia at 11:00 am on March 18th, 2019. The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 16th at 6 Creekside Place, Hampton Virginia from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that all donations be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America at http://support.lupus.org, or to the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple Youth Center in Shana's name.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019
