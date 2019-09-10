|
|
Shannon M. Monroe departed this life peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born April 27, 1976 in Hampton, Virginia.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Nigel; children, Jessica, Aubrey, Dominique, Ty'Rique and Kira; her granddaughter, Haiden; her parents, James and Lynn Rowe; her sister, Jennifer Copas; a special nephew, Cameron; a devoted godfather, Grant Jewett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her viewing will be held 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. The Celebration of her life will take place 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 11, at the funeral chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019