Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel
Shannon M. Monroe

Shannon M. Monroe Obituary
Shannon M. Monroe departed this life peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born April 27, 1976 in Hampton, Virginia.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Nigel; children, Jessica, Aubrey, Dominique, Ty'Rique and Kira; her granddaughter, Haiden; her parents, James and Lynn Rowe; her sister, Jennifer Copas; a special nephew, Cameron; a devoted godfather, Grant Jewett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her viewing will be held 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. The Celebration of her life will take place 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 11, at the funeral chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019
