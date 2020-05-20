Sharon A. Baines, born March 11, 1956 to the late Lillian D. Baines and Samuel Baines, passed on May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by brother, Lionel Baines and sister, Sandra Wilson. Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Shannon Davis, Nicole Davis and RaShawn Baines; sisters, Brenda Baines and Hermene Jones; brothers, Donald Baines, Kenneth Baines and Johnnie Baines; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store