Sharon A. Baines
1956 - 2020
Sharon A. Baines, born March 11, 1956 to the late Lillian D. Baines and Samuel Baines, passed on May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by brother, Lionel Baines and sister, Sandra Wilson. Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Shannon Davis, Nicole Davis and RaShawn Baines; sisters, Brenda Baines and Hermene Jones; brothers, Donald Baines, Kenneth Baines and Johnnie Baines; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
