On 29 March 2020 Sharon Lee Ellis Landers departed, peacefully, from her home in Hilton - surrounded by her family and closest friends. She is survived by her husband Dave, brothers Eric (Karen) and Gregg, faithful hound Scamp, and hundreds of great and noble family and friends.
(Her age - always-guessed-at - was never resolved…)
Lee worked most of her adult life in teaching. She taught for DODDS in Germany, and for the past 20+ years she instructed NNPS teachers on best practices for teaching children to read. Lee was a highly esteemed educator. A former boss once quipped that "she could teach a tree how to read."
She was the queen of hospitality, fashion, and flair. She loved to travel and was up for any adventure. She enjoyed meeting new people but relished spending time with her family and many loyal friends. She had an eternal love of learning, managing to become a master gardener recently. Anything that she attempted was done well. And she never met a bird that she didn't hate.
Lee requested that her pals not arrange a big farewell bash right now. (Nice timing, Lee!) We'll re-convene at a later date to celebrate her life, once the virus clouds break.
If you'd like to contribute something, maybe buy some masks for your local EMTs. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020