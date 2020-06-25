Sharon Linette Allen
Yorktown, Va. It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved family member, Sharon Linette Allen.

Sharon unexpectedly passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She graduated from Hampton High School. She retired from Newport News Public Schools as a bus driver of 30 years. After retirement she continued to drive a school bus for York County Public schools for 3 more years.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family the most, along with breeding her Yorkie dogs.

Sharon was preceded in death, by her son, Michael Allen. She is survived by her loving husband, John T. Allen, and her children Cindi Stevens (husband Donnie Stevens) of Yorktown, and John Allen of Mathews. Her grandchildren, Justin Stevens, Donnie Stevens, Brandon Stevens (wife Tara Stevens), Mark Stevens (Danielle), Jacob Allen, Zach Allen, Bethany Connell (husband Dakota), Hunter (Jessica). 17 great grandchildren and a very special niece, Tricia Tennon.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Amory Funeral Home, Yorktown.

A funeral service will then be held at 2:00 pm on Friday June 26, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton.

Family will receive all guest at the Allen home following gravesite service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
