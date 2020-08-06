1/
Sharon Louise Scott
1954 - 2020
Sharon Louise Scott, 65, of Surry, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. Sharon is survived by her parents, Floyd "Joe" Barham Scott and Mary Louise Edwards Scott and her sister Donna Jo Scott. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 a.m. in Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Bacon's Castle Cemetery Memorial Fund, c/o Mary Hays, 5251 Colonial Trail East, Surry, VA 23883 Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Brick Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
My heart is sad to hear about Sharon...she was a special person to everyone, she was was dedicated to her family, community and work ... she was one of the first people along with her family that welcomed me when I moved to Surry... Sharon will be missed by all ... my thoughts and prayers to Mr and Mrs Scott and Donna Jo I know your hearts are heavy. God bless
Teresa Chrisman
Friend
August 5, 2020
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO THE ENTIRE SCOTT FAMILY
BRYON KEITH MARTIN
Friend
August 5, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Sharon. You all are in my Thought's and Prayers. I think of the time all our family's in Surry have had working in Rescue squad, and PPP, etc. When Duke, George, Clay, Lowell and I lived there next to Rescue squad & over near family Epps farm, in late 70ty's & 80ty's Thinking of you all!
Jackie Diggs
Friend
