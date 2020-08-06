Sharon Louise Scott, 65, of Surry, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. Sharon is survived by her parents, Floyd "Joe" Barham Scott and Mary Louise Edwards Scott and her sister Donna Jo Scott. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 a.m. in Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Bacon's Castle Cemetery Memorial Fund, c/o Mary Hays, 5251 Colonial Trail East, Surry, VA 23883 Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
