Yorktown, Va. – Sharon Mudry Farrar, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Sharon was a native of Connecticut and Peninsula resident for 34 years. She was a member of Peninsula Community Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years Donald Farrar and four sons, Scott Mudry, Joel Mudry (Melanie), Aaron Mudry (Maria) and Matthew Mudry (Toni); a sister, Sally Phillips (Earl); grandchildren, Summer Valentine, Kody Bishop, Joel Mudry, Jr., Jacob Mudry, Rachel Mudry, and Joshua Mudry; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Allan Bishop.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020