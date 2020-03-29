Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mudry Farrar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Mudry Farrar Obituary
Yorktown, Va. – Sharon Mudry Farrar, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Sharon was a native of Connecticut and Peninsula resident for 34 years. She was a member of Peninsula Community Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Donald Farrar and four sons, Scott Mudry, Joel Mudry (Melanie), Aaron Mudry (Maria) and Matthew Mudry (Toni); a sister, Sally Phillips (Earl); grandchildren, Summer Valentine, Kody Bishop, Joel Mudry, Jr., Jacob Mudry, Rachel Mudry, and Joshua Mudry; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Allan Bishop.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -