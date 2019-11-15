Home

Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Sharon Blodgett
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Sharon R. Blodgett


1948 - 2019
Sharon R. Blodgett Obituary
Sharon Rose Blodgett, 71, of Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. She was born in Battle Creek Michigan and was the daughter of the late John H. and Betty Potter. She was a homemaker who took care of her family and loved to watch the Perry Mason show.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Lynn Ball, Chris Blodgett and John Blodgett, her sisters Idabella Bailey, Paula Mullins, and Cathy Murray, her grandchildren Jimmy Ball, Jr. Tracy Ball, Heather Husi, and David Blodgett, and seven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m. A funeral service will be at the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m .on Monday, November 18, 2019. Burial will be in Windsor Gardens Cemetery, Dutton, Va. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019
