Sharon Rose Carrow
1964 - 2020
On the morning of November 2, 2020, Sharon Rose Carrow, age 56, passed away, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer after being first diagnosed in 2011.

A loving wife, devout mother, and friend to everyone, Sharon was chosen to serve a bigger purpose with the Lord. She leaves behind people that love her beyond words, married to the love of her life, Carl, and beloved children Amanda, Frank, and George. Survived by her loving family, her father George Clevinger, sister Crystal, brother Will and his wife, Sokhem, all of Mathews, sister-in-law Jane Clevinger of Poquoson, and brother-in-law Rob and wife Loreen Carrow. She was aunt Sharon to Sara, Anna, Brian Jr (A.J.), Samantha, Chris, Noah, Andrew, Sarah, Joshua, Ella, Teddy, Peter, Alyssa, Josh, and Misty.

No one cherished and loved life more than Sharon, in her own words, "wife, momma, teacher, Coastal Virginia gal, metavivor, and life lover!" her positivity was contagious. She was a lover of nature, puzzles with her family, crafting with friends, dinners on the water with her loving husband, being a stay at home dog mom to Asher, and traveling any chance she could get. She was the glue that held our families together.

A devoted teacher for 19 years in the first step program at Denbigh Early Childhood Center, she loved working with and inspiring so many children in the classroom of Mrs. Carrow. She leaves behind her loving D.E.C.C family.

Born on May 8, 1964, to Clementine and George Clevinger, she was raised in Gloucester Virginia. She is reunited with her Mother Clementine, and eldest brother Brian Clevinger.

We also want to thank the VCU Massey Cancer team in Richmond Virginia for the exceptional care and devout team that cared for our Momma.

A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Peninsula Funeral Home. To view her live-stream memorial service, we ask you to visit www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. For those attending in person, facial masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Carl, Amanda, George and Frank my heart hurts every day for you and the loss to so many of us. It was a year ago that Sharon and I reconnected and shared time together. My last outting before COVID was when we sat together crafting our beautiful window piece together.

I consider it a gift from God that we had our coffee, our crafting time and shared missed hugs.

Sharon was always strong, always dedicated to her family before anything else. She was loved by her husband Carl beyond measure and my heart breaks for you dear Carl.

I will miss you beautiful Sharon! I know you surely are an angel now looking over your loved ones.
Michele
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about Sharon’s passing. She taught Amir in pre-k 11 yrs ago and we have remained in touch all these yrs. she was such a strong loving woman! My prayers ate with all of you during this time.
Chrissy and Amir Hassan
Friend
November 7, 2020
A beautiful tribute to a beautiful person. What an inspiration she has been in our lives and we will cherish our memories we’ve all made together. Love you all and pray for healing and peace, Aunt Jane, Sara, Anna, AJ
Jane C
Family
