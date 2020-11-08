Carl, Amanda, George and Frank my heart hurts every day for you and the loss to so many of us. It was a year ago that Sharon and I reconnected and shared time together. My last outting before COVID was when we sat together crafting our beautiful window piece together.



I consider it a gift from God that we had our coffee, our crafting time and shared missed hugs.



Sharon was always strong, always dedicated to her family before anything else. She was loved by her husband Carl beyond measure and my heart breaks for you dear Carl.



I will miss you beautiful Sharon! I know you surely are an angel now looking over your loved ones.

Michele

Friend